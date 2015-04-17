Tips To Save Money On Your Insurance

Share this: Facebook

The most important way to keep any kind of insurance rates lower is to have a good credit and history, shop around and have a good standing with your lifestyle, health or driver history. When it comes to car insurance, there are a lot of determining factors that can be associated with life changing events. For your business health insurance plans, it depends on the size of your business and what group plan fits your employees the best.

Now with Obamacare, smaller businesses can give their employees the option to choose what health insurance plan fits them and their families the best. However, they can’t just give them money to get their own health insurance as Obamacare is looking to fine companies $36,5000 per employee per year that does so.

For most employees, unless you are driving a company car, you are on your own for your car insurance. So it’s best to shop around and find the best fit for you and your family. There are a lot of factors that you may not even consider or have known, so hopefully these help.

Moving or Where You Live Plays a Role

For instance, besides looking into your credit and car driving history, car insurance companies will take into consideration where you are moving. If you are moving to an urban area there are more chances of your car being hit or you being in an accident.

While rural areas are less congested and thus less likely for accidents, they may take into consideration if your area has many accidents involving deer. They will always take into account the number of accidents in your area to determine if your rates should be adjusted accordingly.

Marriage and Age Determines Your Insurance Rates

When it comes to marriage, insurance is more beneficial for males because they (typically) drive faster, more carelessly, and tend to get in more accidents. Your rate may also depend on the driving record of your spouse if you have a group insurance policy.

The age of 25 and above is when you can finally rent a car, and is when car insurance companies finally deem you a responsible driving adult to give you better car insurance rates.

Keeping Your Driver’s Record Clean

Sometimes you may have a less than stellar driving record and you may find it hard to get car insurance. This can happen from being involved in too many accidents, getting too many tickets or other violations. Most states have a plan for high-risk drivers like these, like MAIF insurance for residents of Maryland, which stands for Maryland Automobile Insurance Fund. For our readers across the pond, you might consider help from a provider like One Sure if you’re not sure (I’m sorry for the terrible pun.)

If you are a high-risk driver your goal should be to clear your driving record. There are a few ways to do that:

Obviously not getting more tickets and citations would help. Contact your local Department of Motor Vehicles to make sure your driving record is up to date. You can also take tests both online and in person to get points taken off of your record after completing the courses.

Bundling Saves

All of those commercials with Flo from Progressive are true. What many insurance companies do is offer discounts for bundling services together.

For example, life insurance policies are typically longer than a car insurance policy, so when they get you signed up for life insurance there is a good shot that within 10 years that you will also sign up for car or home insurance at a discounted rate.

So to get the insurance rates possible, have good credit, clean driving record, move to an area where there is less chance of car accidents and bundle insurance services together for discounts. While these tips are more for saving money on car insurance, they can be adapted to saving money on other types of insurance too.