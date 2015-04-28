Press Release: Want an Honest Opinion? Whichpic it.

Share this: Facebook

WANT AN HONEST OPINION? WHICHPIC IT.

THE NEWEST WAY TO GET OPINIONS THROUGH PHOTO SHARING

Red Bank, New Jersey – (April 28, 2015) – Available today on the Apple App Store, WhichPic aims to be the go-to social photo sharing app used for getting opinions to every day choices such as what to wear, where to have dinner, what picture looks better, where to vacation, and more. WhichPic is a fast, beautiful, and fun way to share photos and receive the opinions of your friends, family and followers in real-time – it’s like having your own personal focus group right at your fingertips. This voting mechanism is its main twist to existing photo sharing giants like Instagram. WhichPic takes these interactions even a step further by collecting data from votes and preferences to start building out a friend and interest graph that will match you with like-minded people.

WhichPic combines the ability to take new pictures and use pictures from the phones gallery, or users can draw something or pull pictures from Instagram, Facebook, Google, and Pinterest, with social capabilities to enable users to share their post with Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter. The app adds in a dash of anonymity to spice up the posts, allowing users to post something they don’t want their name attached to. They then choose whether to post publicly to all of their followers or send it directly to a specific friend or group of friends. Each user sets how long their post will run for — with the app allowing various increments starting at a minimum of 5 minutes or up to an unlimited amount of time. Recipients can then vote with just double tapping the picture they like best.

“I was updating my LinkedIn profile and wanted to change my picture. When I looked through my pictures, I honestly had no clue which one to use,” says Mike Jakovcic, CEO & Co-Founder of WhichPic. “It was at that very moment that I thought to myself, I wish there was a way to instantly give and receive honest opinions without having to ask people in person or having the fear of backlash. Right then and there, I knew we were developing a useful app that can be used by anyone – WhichPic just makes every day choices that much easier, not matter how big the decision is.”

About WhichPic

WhichPic is a fast, beautiful and fun way to share photos and receive the opinions of your friends, family and followers. Driven by its innovative social platform, WhichPic will become the new standard in social networking and feedback gathering. Founded in 2014 and conceived with the simple choice of picking the best profile picture to us on LinkedIn, the WhichPic team has listened to the end user and continues to persevere in research and development to deliver a world-class application.

